Budget is game-changing and growth-oriented, says Eastern Railway general manager

General Manager of Eastern Railways Arun Arora hailed the announcements made for railways in Union Budget 2022-23 calling it a game-changing and goal-oriented budget.

"2,000 kilometres of the rail network will be brought under Kavach, the world-class technology for railway safety. 400 new Vande Bharat express trains will be manufactured. It is a game-changing and growth-oriented budget," Arora said.

Earlier while lauding the budget, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that Union Budget has a provision of Rs 1.37 lakh crore of the capital investment support for the Railways and it will help complete the stalled Railways projects.

He also lauded the announcement about 2,000 km of the network to be brought under Kavach, the indigenous world-class technology for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23 as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Indigenously-developed anti-collision technology Kavach is SIL4 certified which means there is the probability of a single error in 10,000 years. The Union Budget has a provision of Rs 1.37 lakh crores of the capital investment support for the Railways. It will help complete the stalled Railways projects," Vaishnaw said.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor