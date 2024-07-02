Budget presented with political objective: Maha LoP

Mumbai, July 2 Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said that the MahaYuti government has presented the budget with a political objective while keeping an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Budget has been presented only with a political objective rather than the economic development of the state. People are wondering whether this is the additional budget or the election manifesto of the grand alliance,” the LoP Wadettiwar said.

The LoP in his speech on the debate on additional budget criticised that Gujarat and other states have outpaced Maharashtra in Per Capita Income.

He demanded that the government should write off outstanding electricity bills of Rs 65,000 crore payable by farmers.

He also cautioned that the debt and interest burden on the state is increasing while the growth rate has slowed down, adding that Maharashtra's public debt stock has reached Rs 7.11 lakh crore in 2023-24 and it will surge to Rs 7.82 lakh crore in 2024-25.

“Inflation has reached a peak. Imposing GST on everything is hurting the poor,” the LoP said.

NCP SP legislator Jayant Patil claimed that the government has not made any proposals for Dalit, tribal and Muslim communities in the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

“The government has sent a message that if you don’t vote for us, you won't get funds,” Patil said.

He took a swipe at the state government’s announcement for Maharashtra's economy to become $1 trillion, saying it won't be possible at the present growth rate of 7.6 per cent as it should grow at 14 per cent.

“The $1 trillion economy will be a reality when the common man gets money in their pockets. After they get it they can spend consumption that will generate money in the economy which will be used in asset creation and industrial development leading to an increase in the economy,” he said.

