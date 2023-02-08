Budget Session: PM invokes Harvard Study on Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha said some people here have a craze for Harvard studies. During Covid, it was said that there will be a case study on devastation in India. Over the years an important study has been done at Harvard and the subject of the study is the 'Rise and fall of India's Congress Party

PM Modi replied to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to Parliament. In his speech, the prime minister responded to the allegations made by Opposition parties, including the Congress.

Both Houses of the Parliament witnessed chaos as Opposition MPs targetted the ruling government over Hindenburg-Adani row, inflation and unemployment, among other issues.