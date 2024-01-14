Bug-like substance in liquor bottle: Tasmac to pay Rs 5 lakh fine

Chennai, Jan 14 The Tamil Nadu Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Sriviliputhur has charged a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) and a distillery over a complaint by a consumer that he found a bug like substance in a brandy bottle he purchased from the Corporation's outlet.

In addition to the Rs 5 lakh fine, both the parties are directed to pay an amount of Rs 35,120 to the complainant who has filed the petition.

District Consumer Redressal Commission President SJ Chakravarthy and member M Muthulakshmy issued the orders on a petition filed by A. Marikannan who was the affected party.

Marikannan had in his complaint stated that he had purchased a 180 ml bottle of brandy from the Tasmac shop in Muhavoor of Sriviliputhur for Rs 120 in May, 2021.

He noticed a big like substance inside the bottle and the next day he went to the Tasmac outlet and sought for a replacement.

He also told them that he had not broken the seal and not opened the bottle.

The Tasmac sales people refused his request and informed him that there was no replacement policy. This prompted Marikannan to petition the Consumer body which fined the Tasmac officials and the distillery.

Marikannan had filed the petition against the distillery head office in Chennai, manager of the distillery in Pudukkottai, regional manager of Tasmac in Virudhunagar, and manager of the Tasmac shop in Muhavoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor