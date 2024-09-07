Building Collapse in Lucknow: Several Feared Trapped After 3-Storey Building Collapses in Transport Nagar Area (Watch Video)

At least 10 people are reported to be trapped under the debris after a 3-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday, September 7. The building, known as the Harmilap Building, was used for the pharmaceutical business. The incident occurred at Lucknow's Transport Nagar area when work was being carried out in the building's basement. As per initial reports, ten injured individuals have been admitted to the hospital.

After receiving the information, teams National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police reached the spot and begin rescue operations.

Lucknow CFO Mangesh Kumar said that four people have been rescued safely so far and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. He said the exact number of the trapped people is yet to be ascertained. "4 people have been rescued safely so far and have been sent to the hospital. More people are said to be trapped... The exact number of the trapped people is yet to be ascertained," added the CFO.

“There was a double storey building in Transport Nagar. This incident occurred around 5.15 pm while it was raining. Rescue operations are underway. Both NDRF and SDRF are at the spot and some of the injured have been rescued already,” said JCP Lucknow Amit Verma.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने लखनऊ के ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों को राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों को युद्ध स्तर पर संचालित करने तथा घायलों को तत्काल अस्पताल पहुंचाकर उनके समुचित उपचार के निर्देश दिए हैं।



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district officials to ensure that the injured are immediately taken to the hospital and receive appropriate medical care. The CM has also instructed district authorities to accelerate relief efforts by reaching the site as soon as possible.

"Taking cognizance of the unfortunate accident that took place in Transport Nagar, Lucknow, Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj has directed the concerned officials to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and to immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. Maharaj ji has prayed to Lord Shri Ram for the speedy recovery of the injured," said CMO office in a post on X.