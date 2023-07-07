Building collapses in Delhi, one person rescued
By ANI | Published: July 7, 2023 12:26 AM 2023-07-07T00:26:42+5:30 2023-07-07T00:30:26+5:30
New Delhi [India], July 7 : A building collapsed in Delhi's Dakshinpuri near Nanki Public School in G-block, central market.
Five fire tenders were rushed to the site, said an official.
"The linter of the fourth floor of an under-construction building collapsed, resulting in four to five people being buried under debris," said an official.
One was rescued, and a rescue operation is underway for the other trapped people.
