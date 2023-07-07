Building collapses in Delhi, one person rescued

By ANI | Published: July 7, 2023 12:26 AM 2023-07-07T00:26:42+5:30 2023-07-07T00:30:26+5:30

New Delhi [India], July 7 : A building collapsed in Delhi's Dakshinpuri near Nanki Public School in G-block, central ...

Building collapses in Delhi, one person rescued | Building collapses in Delhi, one person rescued

Building collapses in Delhi, one person rescued

Next

New Delhi [India], July 7 : A building collapsed in Delhi's Dakshinpuri near Nanki Public School in G-block, central market.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the site, said an official.

"The linter of the fourth floor of an under-construction building collapsed, resulting in four to five people being buried under debris," said an official.

One was rescued, and a rescue operation is underway for the other trapped people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Nanki public school Nanki public school delhi Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019 Delhi Bjp Delhi Commissioner Of Police New Delhi Delhi High Court Delhi Metro South Delhi Delhi University Delhi Dynamos