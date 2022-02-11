Building collapses in north Delhi; 1 killed

New Delhi, Feb 11 A nine-year-old child was killed while two persons were injured after a four-storey building collapsed on Friday in the national capital's Bawana area, officials said, adding one person was trapped in debris.

Two women identified as Fatima and Shahnaaz, both residents of JJ Colony, were rescued, and sent to the hospital. "Both of them are out of danger," a police officer said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told a call was received about the incident around 2.48 p.m. following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said the collapsed building is the part of Rajiv Ratan Aawas Yojana in which there are about 300-400 flats.

"Immediately three JCBs, one Hydra and two ambulances were rushed to the spot and the rescue operation was started," Yadav told .

The rescue operation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor