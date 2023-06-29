Building trust and inspiring change - SHO Mudasir Khan's departure leaves a void in LOC Karnah

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 : In recent times, the border areas of the Kashmir Valley, particularly the Line of Control (LOC) in Karnah, Kupwara have witnessed a significant strengthening of the bond between the public and security forces. This camaraderie was evident during the farewell ceremony of Station House Officer (SHO) Mudasir Khan, where he received a heartfelt send-off symbolizing the strong connection he had established with the local community, especially the youth.

Recognized for his unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to fostering a positive environment in Tehsil Karnah, SHO Mudasir Khan leaves behind a legacy of mentorship and inspiration.

During his tenure, SHO Mudasir Khan made notable achievements in combating drug addiction among the youth, a pressing issue in the region. He actively diverted their attention towards sports activities and provided platforms for them to showcase their talents.

For the past five years, Mudasir Khan served as the Station House Officer in Karnah, building strong relationships with the public, particularly the youth. His exceptional public relations skills, unwavering dedication, and honesty were widely acknowledged and admired by the community.

The announcement of his transfer prompted a massive gathering of local youths at his farewell ceremony, where they expressed their gratitude by adorning him with flowers and gifts.

Aijaz Ahmad, a prominent local youth leader, praised the remarkable positive changes witnessed in Karnah during SHO Mudasir Khan's tenure. The officer's efforts to engage the youth through sports and recreational activities had a profound impact, leading many to abandon the path of drug addiction.

Zubair Qureshi emphasized the need for more officers like Mudasir Khan, highlighting that individuals with strong bonds with the public, coupled with dedication and honesty, are essential for building trust and bringing about meaningful change.

In the wake of Mudasir Khan's departure, Shafat Ahmad has taken charge as the new Station House Officer in Karnah. Upon assuming his responsibilities, he promptly called for an introductory meeting and interacted with his subordinates, demonstrating his commitment to continuing the positive work initiated by his predecessor.

The people of Karnah express their gratitude for the transformative impact SHO Mudasir Khan had on their community. They hope that his successor, Shafat Ahmad, will carry forward the torch, maintaining the strong bond between the public and the locals while effectively addressing the challenges faced by the region, as expressed by local resident Peerzada Syeed.

