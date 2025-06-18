Bulandshahr Accident: Five Dead, One Injured as Car Bursts Into Flames After Hitting Sides of Bridge in Uttar Pradesh

Five people were killed and one was seriously injured when their car rammed into the side of a bridge, overturned, and burst into flames near Janipur village on the Jahangirabad-Bulandshahr route in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Wednesday, June 18.

According to Tejveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Bulandshahr, the incident occurred at around 5:50 am when the Jahangirabad Police received information about the crash under their jurisdiction. "At 5.50 am today, information was received at Jahangirabad Police that a car met with an accident near Janipur village on Jahangirabad-Bulandshahr route under the Police Station area," said Singh.

थाना जहांगीराबाद क्षेत्रान्तर्गत ग्राम जानीपुर चंदौस तिराहे के पास एक स्विफ्ट कार पुलिया से टकरा गयी जिस कारण कार में आग लग गई जिसमें एक ही परिवार के 06 व्यक्ति थे जिनमें 01 महिला घायल हो गयी व 05 लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई। अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण की बाइट।@Uppolice@adgzonemeerutpic.twitter.com/QhNNqZ67tl — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) June 18, 2025

Police and Fire Brigade teams rushed to the scene and began a rescue operation, but five of the six occupants were declared dead at the site. The only survivor, identified as Gulnaz, was immediately transported to a hospital for treatment.

"Initial investigation reveals that these six were returning to Malviya Nagar in Delhi after attending a wedding in Budaun. The driver suddenly felt sleepy in the morning, the vehicle lost balance, rammed into the sides of a bridge, overturned and burst into flames," said SP Tejveer Singh.