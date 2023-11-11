Bumble date goes wrong in Delhi: Man tricked into paying hefty bill by app match

A Delhi journalist named Archit Gupta fell prey to a scam when he was deceived into covering an unjustified bill at a restaurant in Rajouri Garden by a woman he met on the Bumble dating app. Gupta shared his unfortunate experience on social media platform X. The woman led him to a questionable establishment called The Race Lounge and Bar, where he ended up paying approximately 15,000 rupees for mediocre drinks and food.

Bumble responded to the man’s post and said that they will investigate the matter. A girl named Divya Sharma (fake name) approached me and asked me to meet her at Rajouri Garden. She convinced me that she was looking for something meaningful. She took me to a bar, The Race Lounge and Bar. Despite not being convinced of the place, Aifya (her real name, as per Truecaller) insisted that I sit there. She ordered some drinks for herself. I don't drink, so I just ordered a Red Bull. The bill for a hookah, 2-3 glasses of wine, 1 vodka shot, chicken tikka, and a water bottle was Rs 15,886, he tweeted. This whole racket is big, and they are operating in many cafes and clubs in the Rajouri Garden area.

