Bureaucrat’s daughter commits suicide in Mumbai; suspected academic pressures

Mumbai, June 3 Lipi V. Rastogi, daughter of a senior IAS couple, allegedly jumped to her death from a building at Nariman Point, early on Monday morning, officials said.

The deceased is the daughter of IAS officer Vikas C. Rastogi, attached with Higher & Technical Education Department, and Radhika V. Rastogi, posted in the Home Department.

Around 4 a.m. this morning, Lipi jumped from the 10th floor of the building and was rushed to G. T. Hospital where she was declared dead on admission.

Living with her parents at Suniti Apartments, housing government officers near the Y. B. Chavan Centre, 26-year-old Lipi has left behind a suicide note which has been seized by the Cuffe Parade Police.

A student of Law at a college in Sonepat, Haryana, Lipi has reportedly pointed to academic pressures, which may have prompted her to take the extreme step. She also claimed in her suicide note that nobody should be blamed for it.

The Cuffe Parade Police have filed an accidental death report and are investigating the matter. Her last rites are slated for later on Monday.

