Burglars gang headed by woman busted in Delhi, 6 held

New Delhi, July 9 A gang of burglars, headed by a woman, was busted with the arrest and apprehension of six people, including 4 minors in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Ankit alias Lambu (19), 4 juveniles and the woman head of the gang Saloni alias Sita (20).

It was officially learnt that the accused Saloni is so desperate and inveterate at evading arrest that she hurts herself and tears her clothes to ambush the legal process and may even attack and injure police and the public.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a man, who works in a private wine shop, approached Burari police station and reported in his complaint that on June 24, after locking his house, he along with his family members went to attend family function at his native place i.e. district Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

On June 28 at about 5.30 a.m., while the said man came back, he noticed that the lock at the main gate of his house and entrance lock at the backside room were broken. On checking, the jewellery and cash worth Rs 12 lakh was found stolen from the almirah.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.

During the probe, CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the place of incident and possible routes followed by the culprits were checked and analysed and one person moving in odd hours was noticed.

"On finding him in odd timings suspicion was raised, he was intensely chased through CCTV footage and local intelligence also helped to identify him," the DCP said.

The technical clues then finally led the police team to all the accused who were nabbed from Gali No 3, Near Shamshan Ghat Mukundpur, Delhi on Friday.

"The kingpin of the gang was a girl of 20 years who usually kept the juveniles under her control. She provides resources, accommodation as well as financial help to the juveniles & in return, she gets the major share of booty," the official said.

The police have recovered the stolen articles.

