Burglars make unsuccessful attempt to loot bank branch in J&K's Anantnag

Police said burglars made an unsuccessful attempt to loot the Chittergul branch of J&K Bank in Anantnag district during the night.

"When the bank staff reached the branch in the morning, they found that the rear wall of the Chittergul branch in Anantnag district had been broken by burglars during the night.

"The cash chest of the bank branch is safe and the burglars appear to have failed in their attempt to loot cash from the branch," police sources said.

Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot to examine the crime scene and collect evidence about the burglary attempt.

"An FIR has been lodged and further investigation started," sources said.

