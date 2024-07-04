Bus Accident In Bilaspur: One Dead, Four Injured After Four-Wheeler Overturns In Lalkhadan

A tragic accident occurred earlier today near the Lalkhadan overbridge in Bilaspur, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to at least 20 others. The incident involved a bus that overturned, leading to the devastating outcome. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus, which was en route to a nearby destination, lost control and flipped over near the overbridge. The sudden overturning caused chaos and panic among the passengers. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and rescue operations began immediately.

At least one person was killed and 20 others injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned near Lalkhadan overbridge in Bilaspur, earlier today.



Local authorities have confirmed the fatality and the number of injured passengers. The injured individuals were quickly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Hospital sources have indicated that some of the injured are in critical condition, and efforts are being made to provide them with the best possible care. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest that the bus driver may have lost control due to a mechanical failure or adverse road conditions, but further details will be confirmed following a thorough investigation by the traffic police.