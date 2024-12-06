Bus Accident in Kannauj: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each to Kin of Deceased, Rs 50,000 for Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of each person who lost their life in the bus accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district. He also announced Rs. 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

Saddened by the loss of lives in the bus accident in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.



The accident took place on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Police said eight people died and 19 others were injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker. Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar confirmed that the bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi.

All injured individuals have been taken to Saifai Medical College for treatment.

This incident follows another major road accident in Uttar Pradesh within five hours. Earlier in the day, six people were killed and five others injured in a separate accident in Chitrakoot.