Bus Accident in Tamil Nadu: One Killed, Several Injured After TNSTC Bus Overturns in Thanjavur (Watch Video)

In a tragic incident earlier today, a state transport (TNSTC) bus overturned near Ayyampettai in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district. The accident resulted in the loss of one life, while several others sustained injuries, adding to the toll of road mishaps in the region. According to preliminary reports, the TNSTC bus was en route to its destination when the driver seemingly lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, pending further investigation by local authorities. Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the scene to provide assistance to the victims. The injured were promptly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, where they are currently receiving necessary care.

VIDEO | One killed, and several others were injured after a state transport (TNSTC) bus overturned near Ayyampettai in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/zO2WtD92GG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2024

Last week in Tamil Nadu, a similar incident unfolded as a family of five, including a three-month-old girl, lost their lives when the car they were traveling in collided head-on with a state government bus near Olapalayam. The occupants of the car were returning from a temple in Thirukadaiyur when a state government bus proceeding to Tiruchirappalli from Tiruppur came in the opposite direction and both the vehicles collided head on near Olapalayam on the national highway early today, police said. Chandrasekaran, 60, of Nallikaundan Nagar, his wife Chitra, 57, his elder daughter-in-law Aruvivithra, 30, the latter’s three-months old daughter, and his younger son Ilavarasan, 26, who was driving the car, died instantly due to the impact of the collision. Chandrasekaran’s elder son and husband of Aruvivithra, Sasidharan, has been admitted to a hospital with serious injuries.