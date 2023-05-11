Bus overturns in J-K's Udhampur, 10 injured

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 : At least 10 passengers were injured when a minibus overturned in Udhampur on Thursday.

The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Nagrota from Udhampur. The incident took place near Panjgrain in Ramnagar of Udhampur district when the driver lost control of the bus.

Police and locals shifted the injured to Ramnagar Sub District Hospital. The condition of one woman among the injured was critical and was referred to Udhampur district hospital.

Further details awaited.

