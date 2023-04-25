Bus overturns on Pune-Solapur highway, 12 passengers injured

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : At least 12 persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in, overturned on Pune-Solapur Highway near Yavat, in Pune on Monday.

The bus was on its way to Nizamabad from Mumbai, informed officials.

According to an officer of Pune Rural Police, "The accident occurred when the driver applied brakes to avoid ramming into a motorcycle."

The injured passengers were admitted to a nearby hospital and are now stable, officials informed.

"The cause of the accident is still being investigated," the officer added.

Further reports are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor