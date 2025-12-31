Bus row intensifies between Kerala Minister and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 Kerala Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar on Wednesday hit back at Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V.V. Rajesh in the ongoing controversy over the operation of city e-buses, urging that his remarks should not be distorted.

The controversy erupted after Rajesh alleged that KSRTC had shifted the Corporation’s e-buses to other parts of the state under pressure from various political leaders.

The filmstar-turned Minister said it was incorrect to claim that the e-buses were procured under a Central government scheme, pointing out that the state’s share in the project amounted to Rs 500 crore, accounting for 60 per cent of the total cost.

He said that the Corporation purchased 113 e-buses under this very arrangement and that the procurement was based on an agreement involving three parties.

Clarifying operational issues, Ganesh Kumar said KSRTC buses attached to the Corporation were not being operated in other districts, citing the complexity of maintenance as the reason.

“At present, they are not being run outside the district because of the complicated maintenance requirements,” he said, adding that replacing a damaged battery alone would cost Rs 28 lakh.

The Minister said that if the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor demanded the return of all 113 e-buses, they would be sent back within 24 hours.

“All that is required is a letter to the KSRTC CMD,” he said, adding that in return, KSRTC would deploy 150 buses in the city.

However, he made it clear that if the Corporation buses were handed back, they would not be allowed to be parked on KSRTC premises.

Ganesh Kumar said the Mayor has not spoken to him directly about the issue and suggested that he has been misinformed by someone.

“We are ready to return the vehicles without any hesitation,” he said, explaining that the drivers, conductors and workshop facilities for the buses were all provided by KSRTC.

Earlier, Mayor V.V. Rajesh had said that e-buses should operate only within the city limits and that the buses deployed outside the city should be brought back immediately.

He alleged that political pressure was behind the decision to operate them elsewhere and said the Corporation must receive its rightful share of profits.

The Mayor said the agreement could not be altered at the discretion of one or two individuals, and reiterated that the buses have been provided by the Centre to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. He said the buses should benefit residents within the Corporation limits and added that the contract documents with KSRTC would be examined.

The BJP created history early this month when it won the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for the first time, displacing the CPI(M)-led Left Front, which ruled the Corporation for over four decades.

