Air India to purchase 250 planes from Airbus

Air India signed a deal to buy 250 aircraft from Airbus, announced Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday. As per the deal, the Tata-owned airline will buy 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft.The narrow-body aircraft include 140 A320 planes and 70 A321 neo ones. The wide-body aircraft will be used for ultra-long flights.

During the launch of the new Air India-Airbus partnership, Chandrasekhar said, "We have built a very good relationship with Airbus. Today I am happy to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus."The virtual event held to announce the partnership was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury.