Businessman dies in mysterious circumstances in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 23 A 25-year-old businessman from Hisar's Hansi died in mysterious circumstances in Gurugram.

The victim was reportedly declared brought dead upon being taken to a private hospital in the DLF phase 3 area of Gurugram with a knife injury in the stomach.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sandeep. He was reportedly residing in the DLF Phase-3 area in Gurugram with his live-in partner Pooja for the last two years. The victim used to deal in the sale and purchase of vehicles.

The Police said that late at night on Thursday they received information about the death of a man from a private hospital who was rushed to the hospital with a knife injury in his stomach.

