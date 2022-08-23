Businessman shot by unidentified assailants in north Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 A businessman was shot and injured by two unidentified assailants in Burari area of north Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

A senior police official said they got a PCR call regarding an incident of firing at Labour Chowk at around 12.55 p.m.

On reaching the spot, the police team found that realtor and hotelier Amit Gupta had been attacked and had been rushed to a nearby hospital. The team then reached the hospital and found that Gupta was undergoing treatment.

Police said that they have lodged an FIR for attempted murder under Section 307 of IPC, read with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

The motive behind the incident was not clear yet and further investigation is on.

