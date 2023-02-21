BVR Subrahmanyam is new CEO of Niti Aayog

The Appointment Committee of the Union Cabinet has approved the appointment of BVR Subrahmanyam, IAS (Retd.) as the new Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, an official notification said.

Subrahmanyam will replace Parameswaran Iyer who is appointed as Executive Director, World Bank Headquarters, Washington DC, USA.

Subrahmanyam is a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre and hails from Andhra Pradesh. The officer was appointed as private secretary between 2004 and 2008 to then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He also served as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 and later assumed the office of Commerce Secretary to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Parameswaran Iyer is an IAS, Uttar Pradesh Cadre, 1981 batch. Between 2016-20, he served as the Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation in New Delhi.

Niti Aayog is a developing resource centre with the necessary knowledge and skills to promote research and innovation, provide strategic policy vision for the government, and deal with contingent issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

