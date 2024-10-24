By-Election 2024: BJP Releases List of Candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan By-Polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The party has fielded candidates for the Chorasi seat in Rajasthan and for Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, Katehari, and Majhwan in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP releases a list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly b-elections in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/yGcLhm0FMD — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

In the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the BJP has fielded Ramvir Singh Thakur from Kundarki, Sanjeev Sharma from Ghaziabad, and Surendra Diler from Khair. Anujesh Yadav will contest from Karhal, Deepak Patel from Phulpur, Dharmraj Nishad from Katehari, and Suchismita Maurya from Majhawan. In Rajasthan's Chorasi, the BJP has nominated Karilal Nanoma.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday that all nine seats in Uttar Pradesh would be contested by candidates from the opposition INDIA bloc under the SP’s election symbol, the 'cycle.' He affirmed that both the SP and the Congress are united and that the INDIA bloc will create a new success story in the bypolls. Yadav made the announcement on social media platform X on Wednesday night.

‘बात सीट की नहीं जीत की है’ इस रणनीति के तहत ‘इंडिया गठबंधन’ के संयुक्त प्रत्याशी सभी 9 सीटों पर समाजवादी पार्टी के चुनाव चिन्ह ‘साइकिल’ के निशान पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे।



कांग्रेस और समाजवादी पार्टी एक बड़ी जीत के लिए एकजुट होकर, कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर साथ खड़ी है। इंडिया गठबंधन इस… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 23, 2024

Nine Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will hold bypolls, including Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Mirapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhwan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur City), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

The last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. Voting is set for November 13, and the results will be declared on November 23.