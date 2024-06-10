Bye Poll 2024 Date: EC Announces Bye Elections in 13 Assembly Seats Across 7 States On July 10

The Election Commission of India has now released the scheduled for bye-elections in assembly constituencies across seven states. As per the official statement released by the polling body, the bye-elections for the assembly constituencies will be conducted across seven states of Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh for 13 vacancies. ECI has stated that the polls will be conducted on July 10 and the counting of votes will be done on July 13.

As per the schedule released by the ECI, the last date to file the nominations is June 21. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their candidatures by June 26.The constituencies will head to the polls on July 10, 2024 and the counting of votes will take place on July 13. In case of any postponement, the polling body has assured that these elections will be completed before July 15.

The bypolls are to be held against vacancies created either due to deaths or resignation of incumbent members. The assembly seats going for bypolls are Rupauli (Bihar), Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda and Maniktala (all West Bengal), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh), Badrinath and Manglaur (Uttarakhand), Jalandhar West (Punjab) and Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh).

