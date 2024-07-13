Bypoll Results : NDA or INDIA, Key Polls in 13 Assembly Seats Across 7 States Today

Vote counting for the bypolls in 13 assembly constituencies across seven states has commenced today. The voting process was completed on July 10. The constituencies that went to the polls are Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala in West Bengal; Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh; Badrinath and Manglaur in Uttarakhand; Jalandhar West in Punjab; Rupauli in Bihar; Vikravandi in Tamil Nadu; and Amarwara in Madhya Pradesh. These bypolls were conducted to fill vacant seats because of death or resignation of incumbent members.

Voter turnout ranged from moderate to high across these constituencies, with sporadic incidents of violence reported in Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. Voting took place from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app, Tamil Nadu's Vikravandi assembly seat recorded the highest polling percentage among the 13 constituencies, while Uttarakhand's Badrinath seat saw the lowest turnout.

This electoral exercise, the first since the Lok Sabha polls, will determine the fate of many veteran politicians and some newcomers, including Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.