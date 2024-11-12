Bypolls: K'taka BJP files complaint with EC against Cong candidate Yasir Pathan

Haveri (Karnataka), Nov 12 Karnataka BJP on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner against Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, the Congress candidate for the Shiggaon constituency, requesting an investigation and appropriate action.

BJP election agent S.K. Akki submitted the complaint via email, highlighting that Haveri Superintendent of Police (SP) Anshu Kumar had publicly confirmed that Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan still holds the status of a "rowdy-sheeter." However, in his election affidavit, Pathan declared that he has no cases pending against him.

During the 2023 Assembly elections, he had disclosed multiple cases against him, but for this by-election, he has stated there are no cases, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Pathan submitted an affidavit claiming no cases were pending, and the election officials accepted his nomination without conducting proper verification.

The Haveri SP initially stated that cases against Pathan had not been closed but later, allegedly under pressure, claimed they were resolved. This inconsistency raises questions about the authenticity of the SP’s statement, the complaint said.

The BJP further claimed that Pathan had misled voters in the Shiggaon constituency by submitting false information in his nomination affidavit, violating the Election Code of Conduct.

The petition demanded a thorough investigation and strict action to ensure a free and fair election in the constituency.

The complaint also attached copies of Pathan’s 2023 and current election affidavits, as well as a video clip of Haveri SP Anshu Kumar's press statement confirming that Pathan still has a "rowdy-sheeter" status.

“Prima facie, this appears to be a case of filing a false affidavit, which violates Election Commission rules and misleads the voters. I urge you to initiate an immediate inquiry to ensure free and fair elections,” the complainant stated.

The Chief Minister’s Office clarified on Tuesday morning that there are no criminal cases against its candidate Yasir in the Shiggaon constituency.

Yasir had contested against Basavaraj Bommai in the 2023 Assembly election and lost it. The Congress party had suffered a setback initially in the election campaign as senior Congress leader from the constituency Ajjampeer Khadri rebelled and filed his nomination as an Independent candidate. Khadri also said that the party has preferred a rowdy sheeter over an honest party worker.

