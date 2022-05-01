CA May exam admit card 2022 released, know how to download

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Admit Card 2022. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download the admit cards on the official website icai.org. However, the admit card for CA Foundation Exam has not been released yet.

The ICAI examination will be held on May 15 and continue till May 30, 2022. While CA final exams will be held from May 14 and continue till May 29, 2022.

Know how to download admit card for ICAI CA