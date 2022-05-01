CA May exam admit card 2022 released, know how to download
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2022 01:09 PM2022-05-01T13:09:43+5:302022-05-01T13:10:00+5:30
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Admit Card 2022. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download the admit cards on the official website icai.org. However, the admit card for CA Foundation Exam has not been released yet.
The ICAI examination will be held on May 15 and continue till May 30, 2022. While CA final exams will be held from May 14 and continue till May 29, 2022.
Know how to download admit card for ICAI CA
- Go to the official website icai.org.
- Click on the link that reads "Admit Cards : Intermediate and Final May 2022 Examinations Hosted."
- Enter login id and password of the same.
- Click on the link that reads 'Admit Cards.'
- Your ICAI CA May Admit Cards 2022 will be displayed on your screen.
- Download the admit card.