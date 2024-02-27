CAA Likely Before Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Information Needed to Claim Citizenship in India

The Narendra Modi government may implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) just before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. There is news that CAA can be implemented in the first week of March 2024. Reports also say the central government has started taking steps in this direction.

NDTV report quoted sources as saying that CCA rules will be implemented in the country in the first week of the next month or anytime thereafter. Along with this, CAA law will also be implemented across the country.

In the report, quoting highly placed sources in the government, it was also told that the Centre has also prepared a portal to implement CAA. Officials said that both the rules and the CAA portal are ready.

"The portal has been created because the entire process will be online. Also, those applying for citizenship will also have to tell the year when they entered India without any travel documents. Apart from this, they will not have to submit any documents," said officials.

What Are the Documents Required to Claim Citizenship?

Citizenship can be proved by submitting documents related to the date of birth and place of birth. However, a decision has yet to be made by the Central government on such acceptable documents. This is likely to include voter cards, passports, Aadhaar, licenses, insurance papers, birth certificates, school leaving certificates, documents relating to land or home or other similar documents issued by government officials. The list is likely to include more documents so that no Indian citizen has to suffer unnecessarily.

On December 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted that the implementation of the CAA cannot be halted as it stands as the law of the land. He had also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the public regarding this matter. Speaking at a party meeting in Kolkata, Shah emphasized that the BJP is committed to implementing the CAA.