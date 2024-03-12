CAA Rules: Here's Why Hindus in Assam Are Opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act

The Central government has implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country on Monday. The central government has also released a notification in this regard. But after this announcement of the central government, this law has started to be opposed from many quarters. Assam is also among the states that oppose CAA. Opposition parties and regional organizations in Assam have called for peaceful agitation.

Guwahati Police has issued a legal notice to the organizations calling for Assam bandh against CAA. Guwahati Police has said that legal action will be taken if any government or private property including railways and national highways are damaged or any citizen is injured. It has also been announced that the damage caused to public and private property will be recovered from the agitators.

Read More: CAA Rules: After 4 years Modi Government Implements Citizenship Amendment Act

Opposition parties in Assam have condemned the BJP government for implementing the CAA. The movement against CAA has started across the state. The Joint Opposition Forum, which comprises 16 parties, has called for a statewide bandh on Tuesday. In 1979, the All Assam Students' Union started a six-year agitation to identify the illegal infiltrators and drive them back. He has also announced to fight a legal battle against this decision of the central government.

Read More: Ministry of Home Affairs Launches Portal for Citizenship Applications Under CAA

Interestingly, it is Hindus who are opposing this law in Assam. Assam shares a 263 km long border with Bangladesh. From there there is a large-scale infiltration into Assam. Opponents of the CAA in Assam said the law violated the provisions of the Assam Accord signed in 1985 between the central government and the AASU. Therefore, the opposition to CAA is likely to intensify in the next few days.