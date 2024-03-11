CAA Rules: After 4 years Modi Government Implements Citizenship Amendment Act

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 has officially come into force. "The Modi Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. It was an integral part of BJP’s 2019 manifesto. This will pave way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India," the PMO said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) revises the Citizenship Act of 1955, offering a route to Indian citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who migrated from neighboring Muslim-majority countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan prior to December 31, 2014.The introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) sparked considerable controversy and led to widespread protests across India. Critics argued that the law discriminates against Muslims and undermines the secular principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution.