Cabinet okays ratification of headquarters agreement between India, coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure

New Delhi [India], June 28 : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval for ratification of the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) between India and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) signed on August 22 last year.

The CDRI was launched by PM Modi during the United Nations Climate Action Summit on September 23, 2019, in New York. It is a major global initiative launched by the Government of India and is seen as India's attempt to obtain a global leadership role in climate change and disaster resilience matters.

On August 28, 2019, the Cabinet approved the setting up of CDRI along with its supporting Secretariat in New Delhi and also gave the approval for the Government of India's financial support of Rs480 crore to CDRI over a period of five years from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

Subsequently, on June 29 last year, the Cabinet approved the recognition of CDRI as an International Organization and for the signing of the Headquarters Agreement (HQA) for granting CDRI exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under Section-3 of the UN (P&I) Act, 1947.

In pursuance of the Cabinet decision, on August 22 last year, the HQA was signed between the Government of India and the CDRI.

The CDRI is a global partnership of National Governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, and academic and knowledge institutions that aim to promote the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks, thereby ensuring sustainable development.

Since its launch, thirty-one Countries, six International Organizations and two private sector organizations have become members of the CDRI. The CDRI has been expanding its membership consistently by attracting a wide variety of economically advanced countries, developing countries, and countries that are most vulnerable to climate change and disasters.

Ratification of the signed Headquarters Agreement between the Government of India and the CDRI will facilitate the grant of exemptions, immunities and privileges as contemplated under Section- 3 of the United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act, 1947 will provide CDRI with an independent and international legal persona so that it can carry out its functions internationally, more efficiently.

