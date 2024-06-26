Cabinet reshuffle is CM's prerogative, says Goa BJP chief

Panaji, June 26 Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade said on Wednesday that Cabinet reshuffle is the prerogative of the Chief Minister, and if he takes any decision in this regard, the party will support it.

Speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle to accommodate the Congress turncoats, along with Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, has been rife after the latter recently said that he is ready to take up any new responsibility the party allocates him.

On June 17, theatre artistes and writers of Goa demanded the resignation of Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude over alleged corruption and sub-standard work carried out during the refurbishment of the Kala Academy building, which was designed by legendary architect Charles Correa.

Considering these issues, there was speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle will take place after Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister for the third time.

“After the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced, there was a public perception that a Cabinet reshuffle will take place in Goa. But it is the prerogative of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant whether to drop any minister or induct new faces. If he takes any such decision, the party will support him,” said Tanavade, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP.

In November 2023, Congress turncoat Aleixo Sequeira was sworn in as a minister after then PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral resigned to make way for him.

Since then, speculation of a Cabinet reshuffle to accommodate more Congress turncoats, especially former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, and Sankalp Amonkar, has been rife.

Barring Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo, the BJP government has given key positions to the other six defectors in various corporations. However, Sankalp Amonkar did not take charge of his position as he was reportedly assured of a Cabinet berth before joining the BJP.

On September 14, 2022, Aleixo Sequeira along with Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, and Rudolf Fernandes joined the BJP, reducing Congress' strength to just three MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

