Cabinet will be formed after Vidhan Sabha session: Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the cabinet would be formed after the Vidhan Sabha session.

"The cabinet will be formed after the Vidhan Sabha session," Sukhu told reporters when asked about the state cabinet.

"We had come to thank party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. All 40 of our MLAs and our state chief have also come. He gave us the mantra to serve the people. He also thanked the people of the state," Himachal Pradesh CM said after meeting the party's national president in Delhi.

Sukhu and state Congress president Pratibha Singh met with the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital today.

Earlier this week, Sukhu made numerous announcements in the first cabinet meeting.Highlighting the implementation of 10 guarantees, Sukhu said that the old pension scheme (one of the key poll agendas) would be brought back.

At his first cabinet meet on Monday a day after taking oath, Sukhu also brought up the rent and food expenses of MLAs.

"We have decided that in Himachal Bhawan & Himachal Sadan, rent and food expenses for MLAs will be the same as for common people. Earlier, common people paid the full amount and MLAs got these facilities at subsidised rates, but that won't happen anymore," said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, also took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top leaders of Congress, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, bagging a total of 40 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor