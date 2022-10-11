Cachar Police recovers 278 grams of heroin, arrests one person

Police on Monday apprehended a drug peddler and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs in Assam's Cachar district.

According to Cachar Police, a tip-off was received and Officer-in-Charge of Dholai Police station, with his staff, conducted a raid.

The raid was conducted at the house of Mojibur Rahman Talukdar of Karkat Basti, Dholai.

"We recovered 5 soap cases, with 278.60 grams of heroin and the accused has also been arrested," stated Cachar Police.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

