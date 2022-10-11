Cachar Police recovers 278 grams of heroin, arrests one person
By ANI | Published: October 11, 2022 12:04 AM 2022-10-11T00:04:13+5:30 2022-10-11T05:35:02+5:30
Police on Monday apprehended a drug peddler and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs in Assam's Cachar district.
According to Cachar Police, a tip-off was received and Officer-in-Charge of Dholai Police station, with his staff, conducted a raid.
The raid was conducted at the house of Mojibur Rahman Talukdar of Karkat Basti, Dholai.
"We recovered 5 soap cases, with 278.60 grams of heroin and the accused has also been arrested," stated Cachar Police.
Further investigation is underway.
