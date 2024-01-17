Calangute Hotel Duped of Rs 9 Lakh by Customers

Mapusa: Four suspects have been booked by the Calangute police for allegedly defrauding a star hotel in Calangute of Rs 9 lakh.

The hotel management filed a complaint with the police alleging that four men, identified as Tarun Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), AKG Travels representative A K Gupta, Manish Kasana (Raipur), and Ravitej alias Prashant Kumar (Mysore), booked 45 rooms for 120 people at the hotel between December 8 and 12, 2023.

The hotel provided services worth Rs 16,90,445 to the guests during their stay. The suspects paid only Rs 6,88,000 and left the hotel without paying the remaining Rs 9,21,445.

The police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the case.