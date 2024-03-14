Calcutta HC Clears Rally for Govt Employees in Howrah, Imposes Conditions

On Thursday, the court permitted the West Bengal State Government Employees Unions and Associations to conduct a rally in Howrah to address their grievances, particularly concerning pay hikes.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, highlighted the cultural significance of public rallies and protests in Bengal. They noted that Bengalis are known for their oratory skills, and such events are inherent to the state's rich cultural heritage.

However, the court specified that the rally should be limited to the procession itself and not include public meetings or speeches. It dismissed concerns raised by the State regarding potential disturbances to law and order, emphasizing that government employees participating in the rally have a duty to uphold societal norms and conduct themselves appropriately.

Additionally, the bench urged all stakeholders to recognize the inconvenience caused to the public by such rallies and encouraged organizers to explore alternative means of voicing grievances. They emphasized the need for political parties and other groups to devise methods that don't disrupt public life, especially on busy roads.

The ruling came in response to the State's appeal against a previous order allowing the union to hold the rally. Ultimately, the division bench upheld the decision to permit the rally, dismissing the State's appeal.