Calcutta HC gives relief to Bengal LoP’s counsel from appearing before Kolkata Police

Kolkata, Feb 20 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, gave relief to Suryanil Das, the counsel of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, from appearing before the Kolkata Police on Wednesday.

On Monday, after receiving a notice from the city police asking him to be present at the headquarters of the city police at Lalbazar in central Kolkata on Wednesday for questioning, Das approached the single-judge bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda complaining of unnecessary harassment.

In his petition, Das also argued that since the time he filed the petition at the Calcutta High Court on behalf of the LoP in a matter related to trouble-ridden Sandeshkhali, he has been facing police harassment, the latest of which is the notice on Monday.

The matter came for hearing at Justice Chanda’s bench on Tuesday, where Das got the relief.

Surprisingly, during the hearing on Tuesday, the counsel of the state government himself submitted to the court that there is no further requirement for Das to be present at the city police headquarters in the case for which he was issued a summons. Following the submission of the state government counsel, Justice Chandra provided relief to Das.

