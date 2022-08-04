Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into irregularities in transferring school headmistress thrice within a year

A single bench of the Jalpaiguri circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI probe into the irregularities in transferring a headmistress of a high school three times in a period of one year.

The bench was led by Justice Abhijit Gangapadhyay.

One Shanta Mandal, an assistant teacher at Sriguru Vidyamandir in Siliguri was appointed as the headmistress of Birpara Girls' High School in 2021. Within 10 months of that, Mandal was transferred to Amiya Paul Chowdhury school in Siliguri on 'special grounds.'

But surprisingly, she did not join her duty there and within a few days, she was again transferred to Sriguru Vidyamandir, where she was an assistant teacher during her initial days.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor