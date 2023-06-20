Calcutta HC orders to provide security cover to Indian Secular Front MLA

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 20 : Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered central forces security to Indian Secular Front (ISF)'s lone MLA Naushad Siddiqui over his petition seeking security while alleging a life threat to him after the violence in Bhangar.

The Bhangar MLA sought security after the nomination process for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal was marred by violence, including Bhangar.

The opposition parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the left parties are accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of being the root cause behind the violence.

Earlier this month, Naushad Siddiqui also alleged that Opposition leaders are not being allowed to file nominations.

"The violence is increasing since May 9, as time is progressing. Besides this, there are issues cropping up in the filing of nominations, everywhere in West Bengal. So, we went to the Chief Minister to meet her today but we could not meet due to her busy schedule," Siddiqui had said.

In the last day to file nominations, fresh violence erupted at the Sainthia's Block Development Office (BDO) in Birbhum's Ahmadpur.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces in all areas declared sensitive by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the polls.

It is pertinent to mention that, amid allegations, the TMC supremo accused the Opposition forces of trying to tarnish the image of her party and denied TMC's involvement in clashes and violence.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in West Bengal for the upcoming panchayat elections and dismissed the plea challenging it.

A vacation bench comprising Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Manoj Misra rejected the plea filed by the West Bengal State Election Commission and WB State.

"We find that the order of the HC does not call for any interference. The petition stands dismissed," the top court said.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

