Camp for defence pensioners planned at Chennai’s Air Force Auditorium tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 10 The Office of Controller General of Defence Accounts will on Tuesday conduct a Mega Camp at Air Force Auditorium, Tambaram, Chennai, to help pensioners submit their life certificates digitally, an official said.

The camp is a part of Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 4.0 being organised by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The Ministry is conducting such camps from November 1 to 30, as part of the Government’s vision of Digital Empowerment of Pensioners under Digital India and Ease of Living, the official said in a statement.

The Secretary (Pension) and senior officials of DoPPW will visit the camp in Chennai, where pensioners will be assisted in submitting their Life Certificates through multiple digital modes.

The UIDAI will facilitate Aadhaar record updation and resolve related technical issues, said the statement.

Across Tamil Nadu, DLC camps are being organised in 84 cities and 155 locations, in partnership with SBI, Indian Bank, IOB, IPPB and six Pensioners’ Welfare Associations. 160 Nodal Officers will ensure smooth conduct of the campaign, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio show on November 24 and address on the Constitution Day, November 26, lauded the role of Digital India in simplifying pension processes.

The DLC Campaign 4.0, launched by Minister of State Jitendra Singh on November 5, targets two crore pensioners across 2,000-plus cities through a saturation-based outreach.

The Campaign promotes Aadhaar-based Face Authentication, allowing pensioners to submit Life Certificates easily without biometric devices.

Special attention is given to super-senior and differently-abled pensioners through doorstep DLC services of India Post Payments Bank (Department of Posts).

So far, 78.26 lakh DLCs have been generated, including 46.36 lakh via Face Authentication; over 46,000 pensioners above 90 years and 1,200 above 100 years have already submitted DLCs, said the statement.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor