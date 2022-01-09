Campaigning through digital mode is first step towards new digital Punjab, says state Congress

Punjab Congress on Sunday hailed the decision by the Election Commission to encourage digital campaigns in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Navjot Singh Sidhu in a press release today stated, "Today, we kickstart the digital campaign as per the Election Commission guidelines and spoke about unveiling an agenda of Governance reforms primarily through digitisation and making a 'Digital Punjab'."

"Being the first to kick start a virtual campaign, Congress party has already been emphasising on the importance of digitisation and maintaining a virtual interaction with the electorate and highlighted that Punjab Congress has the highest digital footprint amongst other political parties," he said.

Speaking on the Punjab Model, PPCC President today in a virtual press conference explained to its people that the Punjab Model is not a personal or a self-serving model, it is the model of the people of Punjab. "It's a tailormade solution for the issues prevalent in Punjab which are created after intensive research conducted on the state and its functioning. This model brings the power back in the hands of the people of Punjab for their own prosperity and growth," he said.

The real stakeholders of the Punjab Model are its people and PPCC is soon going to pave the way for the people of Punjab through a "Whatsapp Service" to provide their inputs to the Punjab Model and seek clarifications, the official release by the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee read.

The Punjab Congress further said that political leaders are the prime drivers, setting the objectives for the governance system. "Today Punjab needs a governance reform which translates public issues into policies with poverty reduction strategy," it said.

"Punjab Model to unveil major governance reforms soon. Not only it will bring the constitutional powers back to Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), it will also aim to create a 'Digital Punjab' where over 150 government services, permits and approvals will be made available to people at their doorstep. The revolution is intended to begin with a first of kind. Digital Election is planned to be held in Punjab and pave the way for digitalization for all other activities on a going-forward basis. Digital election is the first step towards new digital Punjab." it said.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15 for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand in wake of the COVID-19 surge.

"No physical rally of political parties or candidates or any other group related to elections shall be allowed till January 15. The Election Commission will subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said while addressing a press conference.

"No roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till January 15. Situation to be reviewed and fresh instructions to be issued later," the CEC said.

"Not more than 5 persons will be allowed for door-to-door campaign at a time," the ECI added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor