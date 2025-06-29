Can Modern Tech Solve the Chaos of Indian Railway Traffic Control?

Indian Railways is preparing to upgrade its railway control system, which is currently more than 100 years old. India has the fourth-largest railway network in the world, and now it is set to undergo modernization. This upgrade is expected to significantly improve operations and enhance safety measures. A senior official stated that special attention will be given to freight-intensive corridors, high-speed rail routes, and mixed traffic routes. The Railway Board will study railway technologies from countries like Japan, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, France, and Spain. However, the systems from these countries cannot be directly adopted, as the nature of railway operations in India is quite different. Therefore, any technology used must be adapted to suit India’s unique conditions.

Integrated Command Center at the Core of the New System.

The new system will include an integrated command center. All departments and divisions related to train operations will work together in a unified manner. With the help of advanced technology, train journeys, route planning, and emergency management will become much more efficient. Currently, most of the operations are carried out manually, which places a significant burden on train controllers. As a result, they often struggle to manage the increasing volume of traffic. With the adoption of advanced technologies, their workload will be eased.

Why Is There a Need for a Modern System?

Several recent train accidents have revealed weaknesses in the current railway control system. These incidents have highlighted the urgent need for improvements. To address this, the Railway Board has formed a committee that will make recommendations for enhancing the traffic control system.