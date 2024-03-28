Can Sania Mirza Break the Owaisi Spell on Hyderabad? We Will Know Soon

India's legendary tennis star Sania Mirza may enter politics through Lok Sabha elections 2024. It is understood that Congress is considering fielding Sania from Hyderabad against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for this Lok Sabha election.

Sania Mirza's name was also discussed in the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Wednesday, Money control reported citing sources. In this meeting, the Congress approved the names of 18 candidates for Goa, Daman, Diu, Telangana, UP and Jharkhand. At this time, Sania Mirza was also discussed in the election battleground.

According to sources, the Congress is making efforts to regain its influence in Hyderabad by leveraging the popularity of Sania Mirza. It's worth noting that the Congress last won the Hyderabad seat in 1980, with S Narayan elected as MP. Reports suggest that former Indian cricket team captain and current Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin has proposed Sania Mirza's name for nomination. It's interesting to note that Azharuddin and Sania Mirza share family ties, as Azharuddin's son, Mohammad Asaduddin, married Sania Mirza's sister, Anam Mirza, in 2019.

Historically, the Hyderabad seat has been held by the AIMIM for many years, considered their stronghold. However, in the 2023 assembly elections, the Congress put up a strong fight against Owaisi's party. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi won as an independent candidate in 1984, followed by successive victories under the AIMIM banner from 1989 to 1999. Since 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi has held the seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Owaisi faced 14 contenders and secured 58.94% of the votes.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the BJP has nominated Madhavi Lata, while BRS has fielded Gaddam Srinivas Yadav. However, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the Hyderabad seat.