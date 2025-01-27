Canada PR Update: Canadian Govt Invites Foreigners to Apply for Permanent Residency Under Express Entry System

To settle in Canada or to get employment opportunities several foreign national struggle by giving IELTS (International English Language Testing System) examination to clear Express Entry draws to get invitation, which is also a gateway for permanent residency (PR) in the country.

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has invites application for foreign nationals seeking permanent residency in Canada through the Canadian Experience Class program of the Express Entry system to apply for permanent residence.

Over 4,000 invitations to apply for Canada PR were issued on January 23, 2025, under the Express Entry draw number 333 for the Canadian Experience Class (CEC). The invitation was under the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of the lowest-ranked candidate invited was fixed at 527. The tie-breaking rule date was July 23, 2024.

This was the second draw of 2025 for the Canadian Experience Class category, Earlier, 1,350 invitations to apply for permanent residency under the Express Entry draw for Canadian Experience Class (CEC) were sent out on January 8, 2025. The cut-off was fixed at 542.

The first draw of 2025 for the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) was held on January 7, 2025 where 471 invitations to apply were sent to foreign nationals with the cut-off fixed at 793.