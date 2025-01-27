Super Bowl 2025: Eagles Fans Take to Philadelphia Streets Ahead of Match Against Kansas City Chiefs (Watch Videos)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 27, 2025 10:15 AM2025-01-27T10:15:34+5:302025-01-27T10:16:29+5:30

Thousands of Eagles fans stormed Pennsylvania's Philadelphia city streets of downtown to celebrate a 55-23 victory against Washington Commanders ...

Thousands of Eagles fans stormed Pennsylvania's Philadelphia city streets of downtown to celebrate a 55-23 victory against Washington Commanders in Super Bowl 59. Videos shared on social media sites show some people climbing street light poles, making law enforcement to control.

It can be seen fans cheer and celebrate as fireworks light up the night sky, while others climb and fall from greased poles. The festivities turn chaotic as some intoxicated fans become rowdy, leading to several arrests, with a few throwing objects at police amid the excitement.

The Eagles will now meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans on February 9, 2025, after winning their conference championship games on Sunday, January 26. The match will feature quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley leading the Eagles against quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

