Pune: Over 3,000 Jobseekers Queue Up Outside IT Company for Walk-In Interview; Video Goes Viral

It has become difficult to find jobs in the IT sector after waves of layoffs in recent years. Big tech giants, including Google, Amazon, Meta, and others, cut several employees across India after nonstop hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even companies are offering low-salary jobs by conducting interviews at colleges and university campuses.

A recent viral video sparked discussions on social media about unemployment in India. The video shows over 3,000 job aspirants, reported to be engineers, standing in long queues outside an IT company in Pune, Maharashtra. The video was widely shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

However, LokmatTimes.com couldn’t independently verify the job profile the professionals were lined up for. The video quickly went viral, with many users sharing it along with their reactions.

