Canada Student Visa Processing Plummets 42% Amid Diplomatic Tensions With India

The expulsion of Canadian diplomats from India last year has triggered a significant decline in the number of Indian student visas processed by Canada. According to data from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the number of finalized Indian student permit applications dropped by nearly 42% in the last quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. This translates to a decrease from 1.19 lakh applications to just 69,203.

Study permits for Canada are crucial for international students, with most permits held by students enrolled in colleges and universities. The decline in processing numbers was anticipated, as IRCC had warned of potential delays in visa processing timelines following the diplomatic tensions.

According to a report of Indian Express, impact of reduced staffing levels has only recently become evident, as the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) updated its open data sets on student visa finalization statistics for Indian applications this month. In September 2023, 18,000 applications were processed, a notable decrease from the 38,000 processed in October 2022. The numbers from the last quarters of 2022 and 2023 further illustrate the decline: nearly 24,000 applications were processed in October 2023, 32,000 in November 2023, and 13,000 in December. This is in contrast to the figures of nearly 42,000 in October 2022, 44,000 in November 2022, and 33,000 in December 2022.

In an interview with Reuters in January, Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledged the drop in student permits issued to Indians amidst strained ties between the two nations, stating that the situation was unlikely to improve soon.

Additionally, global overseas consultants suggest that the diplomatic row may not be the sole reason behind Canada's issuance of fewer student permits. The country recently implemented a new set of restrictive rules for international students aspiring to study in Canada, further impacting visa processing dynamics.