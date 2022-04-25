Canada's provincial minister visiting India to forge collaborations

New Delhi, April 25 Canadian Minister of Trade and Export Development of the province of Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison will be here from April 25-28, it was announced on Monday.

During his visit, Harrison will meet senior government officials and representatives of trade and industry.

The minister's visit follows the opening of the Saskatchewan India Office in New Delhi in March 2021. Saskatchewan's new in-market presence in India through the Saskatchewan India Office will be formally marked on April 27, with a reception to be attended by representatives of business and industry.

Located at the High Commission of Canada in India, the Saskatchewan India Office facilitates trade and business collaboration between Saskatchewan and India in areas such as agri-food and agri-tech, clean energy, mining and minerals, R&D innovation, education, e-commerce and healthcare.

"Saskatchewan has a reliable and sustainable supply chain based on innovation," Harrison said. "This office will foster opportunities for Saskatchewan to collaborate with Indian partners, expand upon existing innovations, and explore new ones."

"Saskatchewan produces some of the lowest carbon intense energy and mining products in the world. With our shared goals of reducing emissions and increasing sustainability, we see tremendous potential for cooperation in these areas including carbon capture utilization and storage and the supply of uranium for nuclear power," Harrison added.

The Saskatchewan India Office also showcases Saskatchewan's abundant investment opportunities and connects investors in India with the programmes, incentives and opportunities that make Saskatchewan one of the best places in the world to do business.

The office is led by Managing Director Victor Lee.

Located in western Canada, Saskatchewan is home to some of the world's most productive farmland.

It is Canada's top pulse producing region and is the world's leading exporter of lentils, dry peas, durum, mustard seed, canola seed, canola oil, canola meal, canary seed and oats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor