Candidate who hit SDM during Rajasthan bypolls to be produced in court today

Jaipur, Nov 15 An Independent candidate Naresh Meena who slapped an SDM during bypolls in the Deoli-Uniara constituency seat on November 13, will be produced in court on Friday.

Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure that his supporters do not create any ruckus.

STF personnel have also been deployed in Samravata and Aligarh towns.

It needs to be mentioned here that tensions escalated in the area after the slapping incident.

On Thursday, there was tension in the areas surrounding Samravata (Tonk) and Aligarh town throughout the day as supporters of Naresh Meena started pelting stones after his arrest.

The miscreants also blocked Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Highway 116 near Aligarh town.

Late on Thursday night, the police chased away the protesters with batons.

Traffic on the highway became smooth about 10 hours after the jam was removed.

At the same time, the Uniara to Bhilwara National Highway Police cleared the jam on Thursday afternoon itself.

About 4,000 police personnel have been deployed on the spot to deal with the miscreants.

Later, state minister Kirodi Lal Meena also reached Samravata village to talk to the angry supporters.

Meanwhile, a pen down strike announced by the Rajasthan Administrative Service Association (RAS) continued on Friday too.

Association president Mahavir Kharari said that they will meet Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday and the strike of the RAS officers will continue until they meet the CM.

The officers are on strike since Thursday in protest against the attack on SDM Amit Chaudhary. They have also received support from many other employee organisations.

On the other hand, Naresh Meena was taken to Tonk and then Peeplu soon after his arrest on Thursday. He was kept in Peeplu police station overnight.

